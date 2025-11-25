Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Arkema SA (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 53,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 16,351 shares.The stock last traded at $60.6350 and had previously closed at $59.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARKAY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema SA will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

