Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $838.27 and last traded at $845.9550, with a volume of 80469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $876.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $935.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,007.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,581,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 189,842 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1,104.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 96,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,543,000 after buying an additional 88,142 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,167,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth $52,606,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $68,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

