iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 453,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the previous session’s volume of 103,065 shares.The stock last traded at $94.4160 and had previously closed at $94.41.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIA. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Finley Financial LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

