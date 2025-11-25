Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). Performance Shipping had a net margin of 72.12% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

Shares of Performance Shipping stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 189,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,664. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Performance Shipping stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Performance Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSHG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Performance Shipping to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

