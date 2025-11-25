Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT) to Issue $0.36 Annual Dividend

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 97.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th.

Atour Lifestyle has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atour Lifestyle to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of ATAT stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. 1,718,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,576. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.52. Atour Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 45.66% and a net margin of 16.52%. Research analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 651.7% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth $670,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the third quarter worth approximately $13,066,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

