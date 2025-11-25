PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.110-1.120 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.0 million-$492.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.2 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.240-0.250 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on PD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PagerDuty
PagerDuty Stock Performance
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. PagerDuty had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,271,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,710,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $330,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 681.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 356,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 310,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
