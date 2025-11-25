Marston’s (LON:MARS) Trading 18% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) shot up 18% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59. 33,230,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,025% from the average session volume of 1,563,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.
MARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.50.
Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.
