Marston’s (LON:MARS) Trading 18% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) shot up 18% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59. 33,230,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,025% from the average session volume of 1,563,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.50.

Marston’s Stock Up 18.0%

Marston’s Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.74. The firm has a market cap of £374.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

