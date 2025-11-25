Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,821,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 424,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
