Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.180-10.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.1 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 2.590-2.67 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $5.22 on Tuesday, reaching $295.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,190. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.86 and a 200 day moving average of $302.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $232.67 and a 12-month high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.30.

In other news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

