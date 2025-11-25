Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-3.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.7 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.920-9.920 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.85.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,497,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.11. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,450,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,613,000 after purchasing an additional 350,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,855,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,315,000 after buying an additional 2,191,317 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,203,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,802,000 after purchasing an additional 867,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,569,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

