Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $256.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,270. The trade was a 8.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,000. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,081,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,489 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,249,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,349,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,741,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 447,456 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

View Our Latest Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.