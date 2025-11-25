Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 203,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 60,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nortec Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nortec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.