American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Up 20% – Still a Buy?

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) were up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 335,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 526% from the average daily volume of 53,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Up 20.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$26.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -0.82.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter. American Hotel Income Properties REIT had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of C$66.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP will post 0.0406452 EPS for the current year.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a trust that invests in hotel real estate properties. The company’s primary business is owning Premium Branded hotels, which have franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. It generates revenue from the room, food, beverage, and other revenue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.