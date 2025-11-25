Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Teradyne stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.19. 1,316,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,068. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $191.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Teradyne by 13,949.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 79.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,785,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,215 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,612.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Teradyne by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,812,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $199,661.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,031,963.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,324 shares of company stock worth $494,318 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities set a $186.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teradyne from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.25.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

