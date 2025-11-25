Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.12. 9,154,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,403,183. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.9678 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.