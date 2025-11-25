Zegona Communications’ (ZEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,350 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.
ZEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 target price on shares of Zegona Communications in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zegona Communications from GBX 1,030 to GBX 1,550 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zegona Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,466.67.
Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.
The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.
