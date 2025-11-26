Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Still a Buy?

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133 and last traded at GBX 129. Approximately 139,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 171,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 350 to GBX 280 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Walters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 280.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Walters
Robert Walters Price Performance
Robert Walters Company Profile
Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Robert Walters
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.