Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Up 11.2% – Still a Buy?

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133 and last traded at GBX 129. Approximately 139,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 171,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 350 to GBX 280 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Walters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 280.

The firm has a market capitalization of £84.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 161.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

