Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Walmart stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Walmart Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,926,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,507,842. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $844.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $167,205.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 642,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,937,193.04. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,013 shares of company stock worth $15,616,747. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

