Insider Selling: Cerillion (LON:CER) Insider Sells 4,055 Shares of Stock

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Dickson sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,405, for a total transaction of £56,972.75.
Cerillion Trading Down 4.0%
LON CER traded down GBX 57.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,392.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,331. Cerillion Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,200 and a one year high of GBX 1,950. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,454.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,529.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £410.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.13.
Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported GBX 56.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cerillion had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 34.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerillion Plc will post 53.0708661 earnings per share for the current year.
Cerillion Company Profile
Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities.
Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution.
