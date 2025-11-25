Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.16. 20,506,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,026,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

