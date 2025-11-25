UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAGS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,215. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm had revenue of $937.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,603,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth about $28,011,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,100,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5,302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,156,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,925 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $20,106,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

