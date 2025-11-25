ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) CEO Thomas Stanton Purchases 40,928 Shares of Stock

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Stanton purchased 40,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $300,002.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 982,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,763.68. This trade represents a 4.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ADTRAN Trading Up 4.3%

ADTN traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $614.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

