Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Qualys stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Qualys Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $141.81. 131,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,318. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Qualys from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Qualys during the third quarter valued at $996,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter worth $137,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $341,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 256,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,814,272. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $101,656.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,995,242.88. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $3,319,509. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

