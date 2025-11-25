Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $227.08 and a one year high of $469.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.28.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 515,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $8,508,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho set a $415.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PWR

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Quanta Services

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.