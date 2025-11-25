GB Group’s (GBG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 400 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GBG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 300 price objective on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 363.33.

GB Group Stock Up 8.5%

GB Group stock traded up GBX 20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 256.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,956,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,283. GB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 210 and a 52 week high of GBX 385. The company has a market cap of £621.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 239.24.

GB Group (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 8.30 EPS for the quarter. GB Group had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GB Group will post 17.0176437 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dev Dhiman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 236 per share, with a total value of £47,200. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

GB Group Company Profile

GBG is a global identity technology business, enabling safe and rewarding digital lives for genuine people, everywhere.

For over 30 years, we have combined global data with our innovative technology to make sure that genuine people everywhere can digitally prove who they are and where they live.

