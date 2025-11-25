Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Trading Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.8880. Approximately 115,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 570,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEPN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Septerna from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Septerna from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Septerna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Septerna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). Septerna had a negative net margin of 266.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel D. Long sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $63,228.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,972.66. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEPN. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Septerna in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Checkpoint Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Septerna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,776,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the first quarter worth about $4,174,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Septerna by 79.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,396,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

