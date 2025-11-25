American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Trading 16.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 143,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 52,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.42.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter. American Hotel Income Properties REIT had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of C$66.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP will post 0.0406452 EPS for the current year.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a trust that invests in hotel real estate properties. The company’s primary business is owning Premium Branded hotels, which have franchise agreements with international hotel brands including Marriott, Hilton, and IHG. It generates revenue from the room, food, beverage, and other revenue.

