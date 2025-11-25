ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Itv Plc. (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $10.57. ITV shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 603 shares traded.

ITV Trading Up 2.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

