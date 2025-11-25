Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Here’s Why

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 66.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,055,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 420,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Up 66.7%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.