Medical Properties Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 43,691 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the average volume of 28,936 call options.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 5.7%

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,108,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.42. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The firm's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

