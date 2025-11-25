Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 279,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,316,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RVLV

Revolve Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.