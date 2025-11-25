Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.72. Approximately 279,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,316,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.
Revolve Group Price Performance
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $295.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
