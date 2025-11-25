CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,197,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 282% from the previous session’s volume of 313,710 shares.The stock last traded at $78.05 and had previously closed at $77.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded CSG Systems International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.70 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CSG Systems International to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGS

CSG Systems International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $303.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 40.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 43.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 36.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 66,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.