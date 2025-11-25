TryHard (NASDAQ:THH) Shares Up 9.6% – What’s Next?

TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.19. 26,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 326,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THH. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on TryHard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TryHard to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TryHard has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TryHard

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TryHard stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TryHard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TryHard Company Profile

As a lifestyle entertainment company in Japan, we aim to be on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry by introducing state-of-art technology, immersive storytelling, and bespoke experiences that are multi-sensory. Our mission is to create unique entertainment experiences that captivate audiences, foster memorable connections, and leave a lasting impact.

