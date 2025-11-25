Coinmetro Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $33.31 Thousand (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a market cap of $194.45 million and approximately $33.31 thousand worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00010488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Coinmetro Token

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 314,501,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

