Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.2450. 327,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,728,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital increased their price target on shares of Tetra Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tetra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Northland Securities set a $8.50 price target on shares of Tetra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Tetra Technologies Trading Down 4.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.40 million. Tetra Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Tetra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shoemake Alicia R. Boston sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $152,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 132,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,415.68. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,456,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,628,000 after acquiring an additional 174,028 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,046,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,419,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Tetra Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,416,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after purchasing an additional 414,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 99,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

