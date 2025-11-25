Energi (NRG) 1-Day Volume Tops $111.55 Thousand

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, Energi has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $111.55 thousand worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00004901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 98,370,769 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.