Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Stock Price Down 11.5% – Here’s What Happened

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 144,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 79,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market cap of C$15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

