Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Price Target to $25.00

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Sila Realty Trust stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.76. 61,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,562. Sila Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50.

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.73 million. Sila Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 2.80%. Analysts predict that Sila Realty Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 90.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

About Sila Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.