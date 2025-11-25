Waterloo Capital L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,501,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,531,759,000 after buying an additional 1,639,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,935,928,000 after acquiring an additional 458,077 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

