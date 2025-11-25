Verge Hits 1-Day Volume of $16.06 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $124.02 million and approximately $16.06 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,086.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.03 or 0.00598411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $491.56 or 0.00564565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.36 or 0.00439151 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00097835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00016030 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

