Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPW. Zacks Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 4,520,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,884,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $237.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 27.3% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,903,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 408,133 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 295.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,268 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60,061 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

