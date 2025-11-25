AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 198,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 60,322 shares.The stock last traded at $40.7950 and had previously closed at $40.62.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of AB Conservative Buffer ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth $426,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,072 shares during the period.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

