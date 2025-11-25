Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 100,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 61,836 shares.The stock last traded at $24.51 and had previously closed at $25.00.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%.The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,282.47 billion.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

