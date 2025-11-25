Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading 9.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.9570. 202,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,517,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.07.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $590.98 million, a P/E ratio of -138.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $928.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.59 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.280 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric C. Christel bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $957,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $27,280.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,280. This trade represents a 34.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,342.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 262.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth $83,000.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

