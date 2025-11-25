Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Down 9.3% – What’s Next?

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.80 and last traded at $63.5220. 1,148,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,218,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Get Semtech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMTC

Semtech Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 263.13 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Semtech has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.460 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Semtech news, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,539.75. This represents a 33.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,840.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $323,463. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Semtech by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,747,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,909 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 15.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,445,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,737,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter valued at $58,618,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Semtech in the first quarter worth $27,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Semtech by 74.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,926,000 after purchasing an additional 765,558 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.