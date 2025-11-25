SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.7750. Approximately 240,817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,138,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKYT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $696.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Manko sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,922.80. This represents a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 9,662 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $157,104.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,787,394 shares in the company, valued at $77,843,026.44. The trade was a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,421,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,240,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 3,396.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 753,188 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 362,267 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 13,712.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 344,606 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

