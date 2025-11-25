Audius (AUDIO) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $46.69 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,374,794,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

