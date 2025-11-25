USDX [Kava] Trading Down 0% This Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $211.22 thousand worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,086.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.03 or 0.00598411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00023919 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000013 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 111,567,264. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.66331977 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $211,139.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.