iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 263,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 300,108 shares.The stock last traded at $36.30 and had previously closed at $36.06.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,162,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 318,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

