Request Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $112.26 million and $3.36 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00010488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,417,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,514,641 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,417,153.83250518 with 796,695,243.53687989 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11166238 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,391,064.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.